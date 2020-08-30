Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 31,711 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,711 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.35% of ResMed worth $97,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in ResMed by 37.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 753.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 30.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMD. Morgan Stanley lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.23. The company had a trading volume of 290,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.51. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $208.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.01 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $197,693.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,409.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.55, for a total value of $443,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,850,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,809 shares of company stock worth $4,612,301. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

