Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 360,313 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,323,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,313 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Unilever worth $127,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 923.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,190,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Unilever by 23.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,532,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,974,000 after acquiring an additional 481,044 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Unilever by 31.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,987,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,529,000 after acquiring an additional 474,797 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at $19,951,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Unilever by 7.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,057,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,199,000 after buying an additional 268,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.15. The stock had a trading volume of 660,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,455. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.95. Unilever N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.03%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UL. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

