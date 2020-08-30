Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 576,979 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,374,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 576,979 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of FirstEnergy worth $130,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FE. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 100.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 48,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FE. Evercore ISI cut FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.97.

NYSE:FE traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $28.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,354,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,073,255. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

