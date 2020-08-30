Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 77,986 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,423,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 77,986 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $123,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 331,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,686,000 after acquiring an additional 45,857 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,375. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $119.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.57.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.96%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $393,611.40. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $211,587.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,661.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,742 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

