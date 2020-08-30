Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 856,693 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,189,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 856,693 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Waste Management worth $125,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 20.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,522. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.08. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC cut Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.36.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.