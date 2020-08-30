Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 901,504 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,302,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 901,504 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.41% of Republic Services worth $106,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 13.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 56.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.92. The company had a trading volume of 833,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $100.91. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSG. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.07.

In other news, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,474,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $403,005.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $805,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,648 shares of company stock worth $12,345,876 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

