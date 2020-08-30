Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 203,933 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.42% of Wingstop worth $99,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Wingstop by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth about $5,021,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Wingstop by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Wingstop by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

WING has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

WING stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.80. The company had a trading volume of 287,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,281. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.17. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.17. Wingstop Inc has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $170.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.46 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wingstop Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.71%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.