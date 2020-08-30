Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,119.90

Goodwin plc (LON:GDWN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,119.90 and traded as high as $3,140.00. Goodwin shares last traded at $2,960.00, with a volume of 1,047 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

Get Goodwin alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,119.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,672.22. The firm has a market cap of $225.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Goodwin (LON:GDWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 107.93 ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a GBX 81.71 ($1.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Goodwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

About Goodwin (LON:GDWN)

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company produces dual plate, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, LNG, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Goodwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.