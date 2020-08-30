Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.80

Great-West Lifeco Inc (OTCMKTS:GWLIF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.80 and traded as high as $21.35. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 372 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on GWLIF shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

