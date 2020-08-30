GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Receives $4.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GSKY shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on GreenSky from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on GreenSky from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSKY. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 281.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GSKY traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.42. 287,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,195. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

