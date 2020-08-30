Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.63

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.63 and traded as high as $5.49. Gulf Resources shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 22,372 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gulf Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 35.04 and a current ratio of 35.23.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a negative net margin of 247.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%.

About Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE)

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in bromine, crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

