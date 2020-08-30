Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $320.65

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.65 and traded as low as $310.00. Henderson Far East Income shares last traded at $313.00, with a volume of 167,153 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 320.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 304.08. The stock has a market cap of $440.05 million and a P/E ratio of 88.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were given a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from Henderson Far East Income’s previous dividend of $5.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Henderson Far East Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 657.14%.

About Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL)

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

