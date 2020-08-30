HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,224 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in HMS were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of HMS by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HMS by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in HMS by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMSY traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.21. The company had a trading volume of 344,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,858. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.41. HMS Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.54 million. HMS had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on HMSY shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of HMS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HMS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of HMS in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

