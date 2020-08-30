Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $8,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $91,338.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,097 shares in the company, valued at $352,736.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HII traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $147.14 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($2.86). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

HII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

