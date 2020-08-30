HUSD Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One HUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00008629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. HUSD has a market capitalization of $134.67 million and approximately $11.48 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00041305 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $662.69 or 0.05703328 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00034979 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00015122 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 134,321,648 tokens. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HUSD Token Trading

HUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

