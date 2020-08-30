IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,868,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,968,000 after buying an additional 443,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,801,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,805,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,790,000 after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,563,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,683,000 after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 740.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.00.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total value of $31,728,884.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,386 shares in the company, valued at $22,126,542.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 5,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.11, for a total transaction of $2,167,784.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,073.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,962 shares of company stock worth $36,788,730. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $383.98. The company had a trading volume of 357,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,194. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $370.67 and its 200-day moving average is $301.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $407.86.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.98 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

