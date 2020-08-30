Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) Announces Earnings Results

Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.80) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON IOG opened at GBX 14.25 ($0.19) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 million and a P/E ratio of 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.41, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Independent Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of GBX 9.32 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 23 ($0.30).

A number of analysts have commented on IOG shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, July 31st. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Independent Oil & Gas Company Profile

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the northern North Sea; and the Nailsworth, Elland, and Southwark fields in the southern North Sea.

