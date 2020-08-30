ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) Shares Purchased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,481,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,887 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ING Groep by 21.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,501,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,331,000 after purchasing an additional 974,363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ING Groep by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,042,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,282 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 25.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,629,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after buying an additional 737,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,293,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 1,195,982 shares during the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $8.41. 2,881,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,796,814. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.96. ING Groep NV has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $12.44.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that ING Groep NV will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ING has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra reduced their price objective on ING Groep from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Featured Article: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.