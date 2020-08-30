Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 366,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,424 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.55% of Ingredion worth $30,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 4,767.2% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,671,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513,853 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,709,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,048,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,675,000 after purchasing an additional 629,284 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 7,802.4% during the 1st quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 307,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,209,000 after purchasing an additional 303,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 732.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 243,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

INGR stock opened at $80.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ingredion Inc has a 12 month low of $59.11 and a 12 month high of $99.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.42.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

INGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.