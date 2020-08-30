INO COIN One Day Volume Reaches $71,664.00 (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. INO COIN has a total market capitalization of $439.39 million and approximately $71,664.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One INO COIN token can now be purchased for $2.44 or 0.00020945 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00148763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.54 or 0.01677830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00201373 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000841 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00177999 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000149 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu.

INO COIN Token Trading

INO COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

