Insider Buying: Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) CEO Purchases $99,872.00 in Stock

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,200 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $99,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,042,283.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marcus Lemonis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Marcus Lemonis purchased 15,475 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.23 per share, with a total value of $498,759.25.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Marcus Lemonis bought 2,690 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.17 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30.

On Monday, August 17th, Marcus Lemonis bought 2,958 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $99,980.40.

On Friday, August 14th, Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,975 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,049.25.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,012 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,058.64.

On Monday, August 10th, Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,080 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $100,284.80.

On Thursday, June 11th, Marcus Lemonis purchased 23,500 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $499,845.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Marcus Lemonis purchased 13,975 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $300,183.00.

NYSE CWH opened at $31.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 4.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $42.49.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.14. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 102.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Camping World by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,121,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,943,000 after purchasing an additional 215,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Camping World by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,788,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,586,000 after purchasing an additional 81,444 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Camping World by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 423,790 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Camping World by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 797,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 161,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

CWH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

