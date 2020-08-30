Insider Buying: First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Director Buys $29,980.00 in Stock

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Director Jerry L. Williams bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $29,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $15.03 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $220,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 75.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 100,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43,171 shares in the last quarter. 69.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INBK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

