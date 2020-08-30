Insider Buying: Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) VP Acquires $39,900.00 in Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) VP Steven D. Rubin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Opko Health stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. Opko Health Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $6.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.57 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Opko Health Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

OPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Opko Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Opko Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Opko Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Opko Health by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 284,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Opko Health by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,727,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 214,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Opko Health by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 77,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

