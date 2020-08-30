Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $248,880.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $248,880.00.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 750 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $60,097.50.

On Wednesday, August 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $81,640.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $118,425.00.

On Friday, July 31st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $117,780.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $117,900.00.

On Monday, July 27th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $114,330.00.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $116,985.00.

On Friday, July 24th, V Gordon Clemons sold 4,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $349,065.00.

On Monday, July 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $115,335.00.

On Friday, July 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $116,925.00.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $83.61 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.08.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CorVel by 206.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the second quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 28.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

