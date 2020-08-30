Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $125.18

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.18 and traded as high as $129.22. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares last traded at $129.19, with a volume of 13,900 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 70.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,092,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 909.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 37,745 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 946.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 41,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 37,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 565.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 19,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,264,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

