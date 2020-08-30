Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.07

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.07 and traded as high as $14.67. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 1,252,398 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07.

Get Invesco DB Agriculture Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DBA)

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.