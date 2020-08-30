IP Group (LON:IPO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $62.28

Shares of IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.28 and traded as high as $76.40. IP Group shares last traded at $74.10, with a volume of 951,731 shares trading hands.

IPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of IP Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 95 ($1.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of IP Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Get IP Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 70.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 62.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The firm has a market cap of $779.77 million and a PE ratio of -45.88.

IP Group (LON:IPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 1.08 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts forecast that IP Group Plc will post 1519.9999901 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Greg Smith sold 36,406 shares of IP Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82), for a total transaction of £22,935.78 ($29,969.66).

About IP Group (LON:IPO)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.