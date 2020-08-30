Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,498 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.6% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $213,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 139,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,620,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,587,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 352,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,509,000 after buying an additional 36,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,366,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,128,000 after buying an additional 61,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $153.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

