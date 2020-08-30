Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lowered by Holowesko Partners Ltd.

Holowesko Partners Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 524,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,000 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 8.8% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $73,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $42,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $153.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.33 and a 200 day moving average of $144.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $404.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

