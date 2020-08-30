Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 548,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 384,246 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $7,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 297.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KIM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,913,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,197. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.48. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 93.11%. The business had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

