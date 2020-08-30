Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,955 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 15,629 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $34,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 38.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.15. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 118.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

