Lido Advisors LLC Buys 1,322 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,583 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.38. 5,053,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,240,410. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average is $40.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.65.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.