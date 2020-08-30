Lido Advisors LLC Buys 246 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $941,564,000 after acquiring an additional 619,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,336,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 96,524 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,876,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $674,975,000 after purchasing an additional 33,333 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Danaher by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,219,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $584,323,000 after purchasing an additional 241,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,508,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,547,000 after buying an additional 155,156 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,946. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.98. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $209.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, Director John T. Schwieters sold 6,014 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total transaction of $1,166,415.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,166.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total value of $1,516,902.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 413,611 shares of company stock worth $80,505,799 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.73.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

