Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Waste Management by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.01. 1,242,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,522. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.30 and its 200 day moving average is $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. CIBC cut Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.36.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

