Lido Advisors LLC Has $366,000 Stock Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 8.4% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 487,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,305,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 72,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other Microchip Technology news, COO Ganesh Moorthy sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,280,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $225,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,817 shares of company stock worth $2,584,000. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.64.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $3.11 on Friday, reaching $110.52. 1,642,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,057. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $113.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.368 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.