Lido Advisors LLC Has $527,000 Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000.

SCHE stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.71. The stock had a trading volume of 696,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,125. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

