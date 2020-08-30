Lido Advisors LLC Has $598,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,369 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FITB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,236,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,579. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Fifth Third Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

