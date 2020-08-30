Lido Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Clorox by 8,909.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,108,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,312,000 after acquiring an additional 866,360 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 184.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 671,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,309,000 after acquiring an additional 435,487 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 121.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,298,000 after acquiring an additional 364,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 799.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,032,000 after acquiring an additional 255,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,043 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.93.

NYSE:CLX traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,877,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

