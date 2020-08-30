Lido Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.25. 1,558,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,376,869. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average of $46.79. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $54.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

