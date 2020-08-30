Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 128 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,608 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,185 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total value of $251,145.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,737.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total value of $540,141.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,204 shares of company stock valued at $11,836,329. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.96. 812,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.09 and a 200-day moving average of $262.95. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $165.23 and a 12 month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. Cowen upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.15.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.