Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 821 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 662.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.90. 1,261,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,478. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $212.45. The company has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.35 and a 200 day moving average of $156.38.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,372. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DE. William Blair raised Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.82.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

