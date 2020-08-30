Lido Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,603 United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 21,755 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 63,019 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 15,586.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 76,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 75,750 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

United States Oil Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.72. 2,420,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,238,688. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $106.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

