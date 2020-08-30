Lido Advisors LLC Sells 2,161 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 94,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 68.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,090,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,033,000 after acquiring an additional 852,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 41,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,728 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

Shares of USB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,665,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258,854. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

