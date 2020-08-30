Lido Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Truist Financial by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,947,677,000 after acquiring an additional 34,627,221 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $701,816,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 103.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,796,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $302,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,520 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,923,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $614,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,568,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,096,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,236 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nido R. Qubein bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,166,732.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,979,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,560. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average of $38.07. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Compass Point increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

