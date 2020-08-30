Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Lomiko Metals Inc (CVE:LMR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.06. Lomiko Metals shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 909,983 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and a PE ratio of -3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.

In related news, Senior Officer Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 1,964,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total value of C$49,109.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,778,028 shares in the company, valued at C$194,450.70.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile (CVE:LMR)

Lomiko Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Vines Lake zinc-silver-gold property, which consists of three claims covering an area of approximately 1,209.84 hectares located in Liard Mining District of British Columbia; the Quatre-Milles graphite property located north of Sainte-Veronique, Quebec; and the Quatre-Milles West located in southern Quebec.

