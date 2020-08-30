LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 20,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $68.15. 1,790,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,666. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

