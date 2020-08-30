Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Issues Earnings Results

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 1.83 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

MACF opened at GBX 92.40 ($1.21) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 86.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 85.03. Macfarlane Group has a 12-month low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 116.50 ($1.52). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.82 million and a P/E ratio of 14.90.

Get Macfarlane Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Macfarlane Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

About Macfarlane Group

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company's Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom. Its Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and supplies self-adhesive and resealable labels to various FMCG customers in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and the United States.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Macfarlane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macfarlane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.