Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.13

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.33. Maiden shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 26,200 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MHLD shares. ValuEngine cut Maiden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Maiden from $1.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $108.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Maiden news, insider Steven Harold Nigro acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $28,350.00. Also, Director Keith A. Thomas acquired 43,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $57,553.54. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 68,334 shares of company stock valued at $88,184. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maiden stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.20% of Maiden worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

