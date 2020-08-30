MASTERNET Price Up 3% This Week (MASH)

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One MASTERNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. MASTERNET has a total market cap of $4,760.28 and approximately $212.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MASTERNET has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MASTERNET Profile

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. MASTERNET’s official website is akasicglobal.io. MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH. The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MASTERNET

MASTERNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASTERNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASTERNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

