Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.93

Medical Facilities Corp (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and traded as high as $3.43. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 11,200 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84.

Medical Facilities Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MFCSF)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

